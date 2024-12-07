Brokers Set Expectations for Stantec Q2 Earnings

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2026 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.10.

Stantec Price Performance

TSE STN opened at C$122.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$113.63. The stock has a market cap of C$13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$99.81 and a 52 week high of C$123.92.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vito Culmone bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$121.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,960.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

