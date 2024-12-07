Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PCTY. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $205.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.32 and its 200 day moving average is $162.62. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $215.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $107,142.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.55, for a total value of $5,819,059.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,445.25. The trade was a 71.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,340,311. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Paylocity by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.1% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

