Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Symbotic Q2 Earnings

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Symbotic in a report released on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYM. DA Davidson lowered shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Symbotic from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Symbotic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -465.83 and a beta of 1.73. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.24 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 32.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,070,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,050 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Symbotic by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,048,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 242,661 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after buying an additional 379,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after buying an additional 509,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after buying an additional 51,712 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $49,340.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,515.94. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $660,896.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,084.48. The trade was a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,556. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

