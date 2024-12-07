Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $52.68.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

