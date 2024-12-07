Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 68.94% and a return on equity of 74.22%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

