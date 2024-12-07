StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reed’s Trading Down 2.5 %
Reed’s stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.96.
Reed’s Company Profile
