StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AE stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $695.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.00 million. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adams Resources & Energy will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management grew its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 71.6% during the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 118.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

