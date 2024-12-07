StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.72. Glatfelter has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

Insider Transactions at Glatfelter

In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $90,996.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,473,355.80. The trade was a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

Glatfelter Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Glatfelter by 226.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 293,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 203,822 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Glatfelter by 22.8% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 704,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 130,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Glatfelter by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

