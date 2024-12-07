Raymond James Has Pessimistic Outlook of Tecsys Q3 Earnings

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecsys in a research note issued on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark lowered Tecsys from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday.

Tecsys Price Performance

Shares of TCS opened at C$43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$637.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.74. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$29.20 and a twelve month high of C$45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of C$42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.89 million.

About Tecsys

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.