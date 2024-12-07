NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

