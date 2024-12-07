NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $31.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.
About NortonLifeLock
