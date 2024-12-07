StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cellectis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Cellectis Stock Performance
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
