Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Evans Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %
Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 10.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
