Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Zscaler Q2 Earnings

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Zscaler in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.84.

ZS opened at $211.99 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of -822.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 278.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Zscaler by 103.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 50.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

