Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYRS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $8.17.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syros Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Nancy A. Simonian sold 134,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $36,372.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,088.90. This trade represents a 76.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Conley Chee acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,481.04. The trade was a 222.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 130,707 shares of company stock valued at $206,491. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 928,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 163,234 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

See Also

