Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:BNS Q3 Earnings

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.73.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$78.94 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$59.62 and a 1 year high of C$80.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.39.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.26%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.