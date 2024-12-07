Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $6.81.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

