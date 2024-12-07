Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 11.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

