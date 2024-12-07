Brokerages Set Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Target Price at C$277.75

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$277.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$210.58 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$198.61 and a 1-year high of C$324.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$215.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$228.20.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.46). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Berthold Espey acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$220.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.