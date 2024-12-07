Brokerages Set Sempra (NYSE:SRE) PT at $89.91

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. Sempra has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 54.63%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $2,207,443.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,677.10. This represents a 67.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,695,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,921,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Sempra by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

