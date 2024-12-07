Analysts Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Target Price at $398.40

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This trade represents a 17.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,781 shares of company stock worth $24,612,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $384.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stryker has a 52-week low of $285.79 and a 52-week high of $398.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

