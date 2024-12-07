Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $725.00 to $920.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $922.36 and last traded at $919.03. Approximately 517,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,629,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $917.87.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $783.00.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,155 shares of company stock worth $159,682,799 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $788.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $707.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $399.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

