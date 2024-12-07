Head to Head Contrast: SAP (NYSE:SAP) & Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC)

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) and Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SAP and Baijiayun Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SAP alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 1 8 0 2.89 Baijiayun Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

SAP presently has a consensus target price of $252.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.71%. Given SAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SAP is more favorable than Baijiayun Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.3% of Baijiayun Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SAP and Baijiayun Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 8.15% 11.44% 6.92% Baijiayun Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAP and Baijiayun Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $33.27 billion 9.39 $6.64 billion $2.50 101.66 Baijiayun Group $59.79 million 0.09 -$81.86 million N/A N/A

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Baijiayun Group.

Risk & Volatility

SAP has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baijiayun Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SAP beats Baijiayun Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and automate applications; and SAP Business Network, a business-to-business collaboration platform that helps digitalize key business processes across the supply chain and enables communication between trading partners. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio to help customers to discover, analyze, and understand their business process operations; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; Taulia solutions for working capital management to help enable customers mitigate the effects of inflation by providing visibility into working capital and access to liquidity; and sustainability solutions and services. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

