Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Announces Updates on Bitcoin Holdings and ATM Activity

On December 5, 2024, Semler Scientific, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to provide important updates regarding its bitcoin holdings and activity under its at-the-market equity offering programs. The company disclosed critical information related to its BTC Yield, a key performance indicator, in the detailed filing.

Get alerts:

Semler Scientific revealed that between November 25, 2024, and December 4, 2024, they acquired 303 bitcoins for $29.3 million, funded by proceeds from their at-the-market offering. As of the cut-off date, the company held a total of 1,873 bitcoins, purchased for an aggregate $147.1 million.

Furthermore, the company disclosed their at-the-market (ATM) offering details. A prospectus supplement was filed on November 25, 2024, to increase the share offering under the existing ATM program with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. to $100.0 million. Semler Scientific disclosed that as of December 4, 2024, they had generated approximately $79.8 million in gross proceeds from sales under the ATM offering.

The BTC Yield, which serves as a key performance indicator for Semler Scientific, was highlighted in the filing. The BTC Yield for the period from October 1, 2024, to December 4, 2024, was 54.7%. Additionally, the BTC Yield from July 1, 2024 (following the adoption of the bitcoin treasury strategy) to December 4, 2024, was reported at 78.7%.

Eric Semler, the Chairman of Semler Scientific, expressed satisfaction with the BTC Yield of 78.7% and mentioned the company’s intention to seek approval for options trading in its stock based on eligibility requirements set forth by the options exchanges.

Semler Scientific uses BTC Yield as a performance metric to evaluate its strategy of acquiring bitcoin in a manner believed to be accretive to stockholders. The company emphasized that BTC Yield can provide investors with a supplemental understanding of their decision to finance bitcoin purchases by issuing additional common stock.

The company included detailed information and disclaimers regarding the BTC Yield indicator in its filing, emphasizing that BTC Yield is not a substitute for in-depth financial analysis and should be utilized by sophisticated investors who comprehend its limitations.

Semler Scientific also provided forward-looking statements in the filing. Such statements included potential risks related to options trading in its stock, volatility of bitcoin, risks associated with its bitcoin treasury strategy, and various uncertainties that could impact the company’s actual results.

Investors were urged to refer to Semler Scientific’s SEC filings for comprehensive financial information, as the BTC Yield KPI serves as a supplementary metric rather than a fundamental financial or operating measure.

The company concluded by emphasizing that the BTC Yield disclosed should not be misconstrued as a measure of historical or future investment returns or indicative of the trading price of Semler Scientific’s common stock.

This concluded the information disclosed by Semler Scientific, Inc. in their recent SEC filing.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Semler Scientific’s 8K filing here.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

Featured Stories