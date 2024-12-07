Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Trading Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$29.45 and last traded at C$29.50. Approximately 34,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 39,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.13.

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Navjeet Dhillon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,668.00. Corporate insiders own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Featured Stories

