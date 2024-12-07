ConocoPhillips Completes Underwritten Public Offering of $1.35 Billion in NotesHouston, Texas – December 5, 2024 – ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, ConocoPhillips Company (“CPCo”), has successfully complete

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ConocoPhillips’s 8K filing here.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

