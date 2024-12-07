MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.84. 54,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 145,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

MEG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

