NextCure, Inc. Files Investigational New Drug Application for LNCB74, Updates Corporate Presentation

NextCure, Inc. recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 5, 2024, that the company has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for its product candidate LNCB74. This significant update reflects the company’s ongoing efforts in advancing its product pipeline.

Get alerts:

The Maryland-based biopharmaceutical company announced that it will be initiating engagements with members of the investment community starting December 5, 2024, using materials from its updated corporate presentation. This presentation outlines crucial details regarding the IND submission for LNCB74, a promising antibody-drug conjugate designed to target B7-H4.

As part of the disclosure, NextCure, Inc. has shared a copy of this updated corporate presentation, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the filing. It is important to note that the information provided in the filing and the presentation should not be considered as part of a formal filing under the Securities Exchange Act but serves as supplementary material for investors and stakeholders.

Additionally, the company stated that this informational update is not intended to be deemed as filed for compliance purposes with the Securities Exchange Act or impose any related liabilities unless explicitly referenced in future filings under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act.

Subsequently, as part of Item 9.01 of the filing, NextCure, Inc. included the appended exhibit, detailing the corporate presentation that illuminates the progress and potential of LNCB74 in addressing breast, endometrial, and ovarian cancers.

With its IND application submission and updated corporate presentation, NextCure, Inc. continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing innovative therapies aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in various cancer indications.

Investors and market participants eagerly await the forthcoming developments as the company progresses towards conducting clinical trials and potentially bringing forth novel treatment options in the oncology space.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read NextCure’s 8K filing here.

About NextCure

(Get Free Report)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

Featured Stories