Johnson Outdoors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend in Recent 8-K Filing

Johnson Outdoors Inc. recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing the approval by its Board of Directors of a quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is set to be paid on January 23, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 9, 2025. This information was shared through a press release issued on December 5, 2024, which is available as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing.

Get alerts:

It’s important to note that the information provided in the Form 8-K, including the attached press release, is being shared for disclosure purposes and should not be considered as a filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Consequently, this information is not subject to the liabilities outlined in Section 18 of the Exchange Act, nor is it to be integrated by reference in any document filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless expressly stated in such filing.

As part of the financial disclosure in the Form 8-K, Johnson Outdoors indicated that the dividend payment does not constitute guidance for any specific period. The company remains committed to providing value to its shareholders and ensuring transparency in its financial operations.

Further details regarding financial statements and exhibits are also included in the filing, with Exhibit 99.1 featuring the press release detailing Johnson Outdoors’ dividend declaration. The company’s commitment to enhancing value for its shareholders is evident in its strategic financial decisions and transparent communication with its investor community.

Investors and stakeholders can access the full Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s website for a comprehensive overview of Johnson Outdoors’ recent developments. The company continues to focus on its financial stability and growth strategies to drive long-term value for its shareholders.

For a detailed analysis and further implications of Johnson Outdoors’ recent dividend declaration and financial disclosures, interested parties can refer to the complete Form 8-K filing available on the SEC’s platform.

Please note that the information shared above is based on the contents of the Form 8-K filing submitted by Johnson Outdoors to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Johnson Outdoors’s 8K filing here.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading