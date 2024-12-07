Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($68.84) to GBX 5,500 ($70.12) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($66.29) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,440 ($69.35).

Intertek Group Price Performance

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,826 ($61.52) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,819.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,832.16. The firm has a market cap of £7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2,540.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,011.30 ($51.14) and a one year high of GBX 5,240 ($66.80).

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

