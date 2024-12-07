Berenberg Bank Cuts Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target to GBX 746

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 755 ($9.63) to GBX 746 ($9.51) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 594 ($7.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1,381.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 567.50 ($7.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.30). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 619.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 634.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9,302.33%.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

