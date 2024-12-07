Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

Oxford Metrics Price Performance

Oxford Metrics stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £80.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,519.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Oxford Metrics has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 118 ($1.50). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 81.70.

Get Oxford Metrics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oxford Metrics

In other Oxford Metrics news, insider Ian Wilcock bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,278.43). Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.