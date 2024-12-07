Berenberg Bank Cuts Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 1,170

Victrex (LON:VCT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,290 ($16.45) to GBX 1,170 ($14.92) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
LON VCT opened at GBX 1,096 ($13.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £953.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3,131.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 899.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 816 ($10.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,575 ($20.08).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 46.14 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is 17,142.86%.
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
