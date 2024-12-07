National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:CP FY2024 Earnings

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.43.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$106.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$109.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$109.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$97.93 and a one year high of C$123.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

