THG’s (THG) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 66 ($0.84) to GBX 53 ($0.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
THG Stock Up 3.4 %
In other news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 153,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £74,999.89 ($95,614.34). Also, insider Charles Allen bought 542,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £249,320 ($317,848.04). Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.
About THG
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.
