THG’s (THG) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 66 ($0.84) to GBX 53 ($0.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of LON:THG opened at GBX 45.90 ($0.59) on Thursday. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 38.98 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 89.98 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.89. The company has a market cap of £702.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 153,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £74,999.89 ($95,614.34). Also, insider Charles Allen bought 542,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £249,320 ($317,848.04). Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through THG Beauty, THG Nutrition, and THG Ingenuity segments. The THG Beauty segment manufactures and retails skincare, haircare, cosmetics, body care, and fragrance; and operates spa and experience venues, as well as luxury clothing and homeware.

