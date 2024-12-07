Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Price

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from GBX 5,500 ($70.12) to GBX 5,400 ($68.84) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($79.04) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.04) to GBX 6,000 ($76.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,228.75 ($79.41).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,924 ($62.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,509 ($57.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,910 ($75.34). The stock has a market cap of £61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.98, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,022.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,089.

In other news, insider Simon Henry bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,956 ($63.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,912 ($12,636.41). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($63.59), for a total value of £323,671.32 ($412,635.54). 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

