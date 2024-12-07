Synectics (LON:SNX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 309 ($3.94) on Thursday. Synectics has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 328 ($4.18). The stock has a market cap of £54.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,711.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 223.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

