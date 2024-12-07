JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 500

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 438 ($5.58) to GBX 500 ($6.37) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 475 ($6.06) to GBX 490 ($6.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 456.25 ($5.82).

Trainline Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 429.60 ($5.48) on Thursday. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 272.80 ($3.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 444.20 ($5.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 370.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 337.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,137.14 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, insider Marie Lalleman acquired 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,242.22). Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International Consumer, and Trainline Solutions. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

