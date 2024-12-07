Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 322.30 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 317.50 ($4.05). Approximately 1,312,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,423,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313.80 ($4.00).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OCDO
Ocado Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.