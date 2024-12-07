Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 322.30 ($4.11) and last traded at GBX 317.50 ($4.05). Approximately 1,312,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,423,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 313.80 ($4.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,221.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 350.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 355.93.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

