Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Shares Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Rubellite Energy Trading Down 7.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

