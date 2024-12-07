Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Down 12.8% – Should You Sell?

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Tofutti Brands Trading Down 12.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.07.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

