Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Trading 9.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 30,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 18,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.29. Vince had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 102.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,806 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 71,903 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 1.13% of Vince worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company's stock.

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand.

