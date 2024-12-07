Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.45. 4,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 26,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Whitbread Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1131 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

