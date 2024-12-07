Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT) Changes Filing Status with SEC

Freight Technologies, Inc. (FRGT) disclosed in a recent Form 8-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission that the company no longer meets the criteria for a “foreign private issuer” as per SEC rules and regulations. This change in status has prompted the company to adjust its filing procedures with the SEC accordingly.

The filing on December 4, 2024, confirmed that Freight Technologies, Inc. will now be filing Current Reports on Form 8-K and will initiate the submission of Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q starting from the period ending March 31, 2024. Additionally, the company will also begin filing Annual Reports on Form 10-K, commencing with the upcoming annual report for fiscal year 2024. Proxy statements pertaining to meetings of shareholders will also be filed with the SEC as if the company were a fully domestic U.S. entity.

Further details regarding this change were outlined in a press release issued by Freight Technologies, Inc. on December 6, 2024, attached as Exhibit 99.1 in the filing.

Moving forward, these modifications in filing procedures are indicative of Freight Technologies’ commitment to aligning its reporting standards with domestic regulations. This transition signifies a significant shift in the company’s regulatory compliance and communications within the U.S. securities landscape.

For further information regarding these developments, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the company’s official press release dated December 6, 2024, for comprehensive details on the matter.

The attached exhibit 99-1 provides an in-depth overview of the adjustments being made to Freight Technologies’ public filing procedures and serves as a guide for understanding the company’s transition process in detail.

The financial and operational implications of this change will likely influence how Freight Technologies interacts with the securities regulatory framework moving forward. Investors and market observers may expect further updates from the company in the near future as it traverses this altered reporting landscape.

This presents a consequential moment for Freight Technologies as it realigns its reporting protocols to adhere to the SEC’s domestic standards, signaling a new chapter in the company’s regulatory journey.

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform for cross-border shipping in the United States and Mexico. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

