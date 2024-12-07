Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €121.75 ($128.16) and last traded at €121.95 ($128.37). Approximately 127,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 494,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at €122.60 ($129.05).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €127.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €132.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.