MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 1,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

MGM China Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

