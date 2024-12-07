Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 137.10 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 139.10 ($1.77). Approximately 691,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,021,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.80 ($1.82).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GKP

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £301.60 million, a PE ratio of -4,636.67, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 132.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16,666.67%.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.