Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.46 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.69 ($0.14). Approximately 1,118,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,591,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.08 ($0.14).

Petrofac Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £55.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Petrofac

In other news, insider Afonso Reis e Sousa sold 27,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £3,893.54 ($4,963.72). 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, maintains, and decommissions infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Lithuania, Malaysia, the United States, Thailand, Oman, Australia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Libya, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Ivory Coast, and internationally.

