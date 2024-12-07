Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Trading 13.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) traded up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.77. 170,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 106,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

UBSFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

