Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) were up 4.9% on Friday. The company traded as high as $132.53 and last traded at $130.73. Approximately 971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.60.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.96.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

