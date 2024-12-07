Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Price Down 26.6% – Time to Sell?

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 26.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.51. 15,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 78,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Yield10 Bioscience Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $341,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company that focuses on commercializing products using the Camelina oilseeds in the United States. Its products include Camelina oil for production of high levels of the omega-3 fatty acids eicosapentanoic acid (EPA) and docosahexanoic acid (DHA); and for use as a low-carbon intensity feedstock oil for biofuels, including biodiesel, renewable diesel (RD), and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

